Jack W. Roller, 70, of rural Uniondale, passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at Majestic Care in New Haven, after a 20-year battle with ALS.

Jack was born in Allen County on Aug. 22, 1949, to Dallas and Darlene Shively Roller. He married Patty Gerwig in Liberty Center on Aug. 23, 1975; she survives.

A 1968 graduate of Norwell High School, Jack was a lifelong farmer and owner and operator of Roller Farms in Wells County. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale and also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Bluffton Lodge 145 F & A. M.

Jack served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1971 during the Vietnam War. Among many hobbies, he especially enjoyed finding and collecting arrowheads.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by a daughter, Mandy (Justin) McGuire of Madison, Wisc.; a sister, Ruth Munson Butcher of Fort Wayne; a brother, Jim (Cheryl) Roller of Ossian; along with five grandchildren, Jakson, Hudson, and Mason Roller, and Madeline and Josephine McGuire.

Aside from his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Nick Roller, in 2019.

Private family services and burial are being held at Horeb Cemetery in Wells County with Pastor Jarrod Ball officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5912 N. Sugar, Uniondale, IN 46791, or Markle Park Foundation, P.O. Box 306, Markle, IN 46770.

