Press release below provided by the Wells County Health Department on Friday afternoon. Learn more in the Saturday, May 9, News-Banner.

Drive thru testing will be offered on Thursday May 14 – Sunday May 17 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM each day at Bluffton High School.

  • Only 1 person per car will be tested
  • The test will be performed by medically trained individuals
  • The test is a nasopharyngeal swab
  • Individuals will receive a code to retrieve their results via text when available.  Most result times are 3 days

REQUIRED:

  • Must be an Indiana resident
  • Must show a valid driver’s license

ELIGIBILITY:

  • Symptomatic individuals that are also healthcare workers
  • First Responders
  • Essential workers and/or are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying conditions
  • Individuals that live in the same resident as one of the priority categories

