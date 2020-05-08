Press release below provided by the Wells County Health Department on Friday afternoon. Learn more in the Saturday, May 9, News-Banner.
Drive thru testing will be offered on Thursday May 14 – Sunday May 17 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM each day at Bluffton High School.
- Only 1 person per car will be tested
- The test will be performed by medically trained individuals
- The test is a nasopharyngeal swab
- Individuals will receive a code to retrieve their results via text when available. Most result times are 3 days
REQUIRED:
- Must be an Indiana resident
- Must show a valid driver’s license
ELIGIBILITY:
- Symptomatic individuals that are also healthcare workers
- First Responders
- Essential workers and/or are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying conditions
- Individuals that live in the same resident as one of the priority categories