Press release below provided by the Wells County Health Department on Friday afternoon. Learn more in the Saturday, May 9, News-Banner.

Drive thru testing will be offered on Thursday May 14 – Sunday May 17 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM each day at Bluffton High School.

Only 1 person per car will be tested

The test will be performed by medically trained individuals

The test is a nasopharyngeal swab

Individuals will receive a code to retrieve their results via text when available. Most result times are 3 days

REQUIRED:

Must be an Indiana resident

Must show a valid driver’s license

ELIGIBILITY: