Home State & National News Indiana misses April revenue projection by nearly $1 billion Indiana misses April revenue projection by nearly $1 billion May 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Amid coronavirus news, many need to step away State & National News State’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,500 people State & National News Voters shifting to mail-in ballots for primary