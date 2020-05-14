Home State & National News Indiana legislator accused of racist online post Indiana legislator accused of racist online post May 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Fed chief warns of a possible sustained recession State & National News Indiana’s virus infection rate is 2.8% State & National News Virus is found at White House