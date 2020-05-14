Notice is hereby given that the Wells County Board of Commissioners will receive Statements of Qualifications for a Guaranteed Savings Contract for 1:00 p.m. on June 10th, 2020, at the Wells County Auditor’s Office located at 102 W. Market Street, Suite 205, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. Please submit four (4) copies of responses.

A GUARANTEED ENERGY

SAVINGS AND FACILITY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

FOR WELLS COUNTY

The County’s objectives in issuing this Statement of Qualifications is to provide a means in which to select a single qualified provider to perform the implementation of a guaranteed savings contract. The contract shall follow I.C. 36-1-12.5. Final selection will be made in accordance with the policies and administrative directive of Wells County.

The qualified provider to whom the work is awarded shall conform to the prevailing wage rates for this area. The qualified provider will be required to submit a performance bond to ensure the qualified provider’s faithful performance of their obligations over the term of the guaranteed savings contract. To receive a copy of the Request for Proposals I Qualifications, please contact Lisa McCormick, County Auditor at auditorwellscounty.org or 260-824-6470. Any and all questions shall be submitted in writing to Lisa McCormick.

The Wells County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to terminate this project prior to bids being received, to reject any and all proposals, to waive any irregularities and to be the sole judge of the value and merit of the proposals offered.

