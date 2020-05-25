Ernest Thomson

Ernest M. “Ernie” Thomson, 75, of rural Uniondale, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Garrett, to Mac Thomson and Emily Neiman Thomson.

He was a truck driver, driving for a number of different companies as well as for himself. He had a great passion for Monarch butterflies. He enjoyed planting flowers and entire gardens that would become a sanctuary for them. He received a certificate of appreciation from Monarch Watch for his continued support and efforts. He also just liked being outdoors in nature and seeing all the creatures.

Ernie will also be remembered for his sense of humor and the ability to make everyone smile and laugh.

Surviving family include his wife of 30 years, Lois (Park) Thomson; a sister, Bev (Tom) Blust; a sister-in-law, Kim Thomson; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in passing by his parents and a brother, Clarence Thomson.

The family is planning a memorial gathering at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Monarch Watch, which is affiliated with the University of Kansas (MonarchWatch.org/tagging) or Rock Steady Boxing of Bluffton.

