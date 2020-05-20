Elberta “Bert” Ruth Huffman, 89 of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday evening, May 17, 2020, at Copper Trace Senior Living Center in Westfield.

Bert was born on Dec. 19, 1932, in Adams County to Wilmer and Annie (Yake) Warthman.

A 1950 graduate from Adams Central High School, Bert married David J. Huffman on April 7, 1951, in Bluffton. They shared 55 years together before he preceded her in death on July 6, 2006.

Bert worked along her husband, Dave, at Huffman Welding until their retirement in 1995. Bert loved gardening alongside Dave, quilting, and was known for her delicious cookies, pies and cakes. She was a member of Lancaster Chapel and an active volunteer at the Bargain Hut from 2006-2019. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many!

Survivors include her daughter, Camille (Paul) Richard of Indianapolis, along with her grandchildren, Jasmin (Brandon) Taylor, Jodi (Todd) Sanders, Michael Huffman, Joshua Roebuck; step grandchildren, Joshua (Nichole) Richard, Maryann Gaines and Stephanie (Stephen) Stratigakis; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Bert also leaves behind her sister, Edna Everett of Decatur; her dear friend, Ed Bryan, and his family; and her dog, Sparky.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dave; a son, Joseph Huffman; sisters, Velma Reed, Luella McEhren, Donnabelle Warthman; and brothers Harold, Loren, Paul, Donald and Dale Warthman.

Bert’s family is very grateful for the loving and kind care Bert received at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana and Copper Trace Senior Living.

A private family service to celebrate Bert’s life will take place on Thursday (May 21, 2020) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dewey Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorial contributions can be made in Bert’s memory to the Lancaster Chapel or Bargain Hut and can be sent to the funeral home.

Bert's arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.