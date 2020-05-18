Edward P. Hudson, 73, of Bluffton, died Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Altoona, Pa, on Dec. 24, 1946. His father, Daniel Nail, and mother, Betty (Bowers) Hirsch, preceded him in death. He married Marilyn Rathbun in Angola on Sept. 3, 1968; she preceded him in death in August of 1990.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Stephen) Carbajal of Woodlawn, Tenn., and Charity (Dale) Dillingham of Belding, Mich.; a son, Patrick (Doddy) Hudson of Bethel Springs, Tenn.; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Betty Gene (Fred) Bell of Dowling, Mich., and Frances Brouse of Coldwater, Mich.; four brothers Daniel (Lisa) Hirsch of Fort Wayne, Bertram (Diane) Hudson of Tulsa, Okla., David Nail of Bluffton, and George (Kaye) Hirsch of Fort Wayne; and a sister-in-law Nancy Hirsch.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Eddie was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Hirsch.

A celebration of life service will be held in a couple months once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

