Dorothy M. Lydy, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at her residence.

Dorothy was born on April 17, 1927, in Flint, Mich., to Cornelius and Lillian Mae Wall Crickmore. She married Charles “Wayne” Lydy on Sept. 28, 1946, in Poneto. He preceded her in death March 8, 2016.

Dorothy attended Liberty Center High School and was a long-time member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. She served as the president of the Sunshine Workers Circle and later attended the For Others Mission Circle.

Early in life, Dorothy worked at Gambles Store and then Esty Piano Factory in Bluffton, later working at the Fremont Tomato Factory. She then worked at Franklin Electric for many years before going to work at Bluffton Rubber Company. During this time, she was also a homemaker, raising her five daughters.

Dorothy and Wayne were the first managers of the Ouabache State Park concession stand and were also charter members of the Friends of the Ouabache State Park. She loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Survivors include four daughters, Myra M. (Rocky) Myrtle of Bluffton, Gwendolyn Sue (William) Adkins of Berne, Carol A. (Steven) Gray of Berne, and Carla W. (Anthony) Ivey of Bluffton; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl A. Lee; two brothers, Raymond and William Crickmore; a sister, Virginia Merriman; two grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Public visitation will be on Monday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private family memorial service will be held at the funeral home with Dennis Wood officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Shelter or Friends of the Ouabache State Park.

