Donald G. Lenoard passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Beloved husband for 53 years of Harriet Lenoard (nee Purkiser); loving father of Kimberly (Trey) Ennis and Curtis (Nikki) Lenoard; cherished grandfather of Ty, Chloe and Paige Ennis and Natalie, Lindsey, Grant and Charlotte Lenoard; dear brother of Margaret Ann (the late James) Moore, Deanna (Edward) Schwarze and the late Betty (the late Paul) Gerding; brother-in-law of Tom (Karen) Purkiser; dear uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

Don loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his passions. He spent hours every week working with his dogs, tirelessly getting them ready for hunting season. Time in the field with his friends, walking behind his dogs, brought him so much happiness. He hunted elk in Colorado, pheasants in South Dakota, and nearly everything in Missouri. Every spring the boat came out of storage and off he went to the Lake of the Ozarks, Table Rock, or Canada, on fishing adventures, usually with Dick Miller at his side.

While Don had a lot of fun he believed you had to earn this time through hard work. Don grew up with very little. Born in rural Arkansas with an outhouse for a toilet, he pushed himself to become a CPA and an executive of a multi-billion dollar company. In his 40-year career his sick days could be counted on one hand.

Professional success was such a small part of who he was. His family always came first. He never missed a game, meet, or recital. He never said no when asked to throw a baseball or football. He played basketball endlessly with his son in the driveway and never lost a game of HORSE. He was a do-it-yourselfer who loved sharing what he knew. Don was a great teacher with incredible patience. He loved teaching his kids math, water skiing, wiring a basement, tying fishing knots, shooting, how to sharpen a knife, how to throw a curveball, etc. His skills were endless and he shared them all.

Don generously helped family, friends, and strangers throughout his life. Buying meals for service members in restaurants, providing money to a family member in need, helping with a home project, or sharing his boat with a friend were the norm for Don.

Most importantly, Don was a man of character. He lived simply and honestly never seeking attention or praise. Don never complained and always saw the positive in people. You never heard a negative word from Don’s mouth about anyone. Even when angered, Don showed compassion and kindness. He valued trust and loyalty. If you shared something in confidence with Don you knew he would never say a word to anyone.

Don will be remembered as a family man with humility, integrity, loyalty, and a generous spirit who will be missed by all who knew him.

A private celebration of Don’s life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home & Crematory, Ballwin, Mo.