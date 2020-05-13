David Harris

David F. Harris, 75 of Bluffton, passed away early Monday morning at his home surrounded by his family.

David was born June 20, 1944, in Bluffton to Ernest E. and Mary McFarren Harris. Upon graduation from high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a sergeant, where he was a crew chief and a mechanic working on helicopters. He then worked at INDOT for more than 30 years. He was a well-known mechanic in the Bluffton area, always ready to help or lend a hand to anyone needing something worked on. He also worked part-time for Jack Wenger.

He is survived by his children, Tracie L. Singleton of Winchester, Ky., Jamie D. Harris of Bluffton, and Trish L. (Jon) Maynard of Richmond, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Trish “Nikki” Diskey, Ashley Pond, Whitney (David) Sovine, Dustin Ferguson, Tanner Harris, Jarrett, Landon and Spencer Harris; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Audrey Daniels of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rex Harris, Evelyn Day, Naomi Elzey, Wayne Harris, Francis Harris, Diane Harris, and Richard L. Harris.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Due to the current health situation, we are limiting the number in attendance during our visitations. When you arrive for visitation, our funeral home staff will help you with directions and will be allowing up to 25 people in the funeral home at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Private family services for David will be on Friday, May 15, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Jason Studebaker officiating. Burial will be in McFarren Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com