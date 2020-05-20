David Earl Caston, 78, of Decatur, Ind., passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Decatur, to Earl Caston and Alta May Ruhl Caston.

David married Bonnie Green April 9, 1966, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen.

David attended Indiana University and graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of science degree in business finance in 1971. In 1976, he graduated from the National School of Bank Investments at Southern Methodist University. David began his working career at Lincoln National Bank & Trust Co. where he was vice president and senior investment officer. He started Caston & Associates where he served as a registered investment advisor to banks and savings and loans. He later worked at Lincoln Financial Group, McDonald & Co., and Hilliard Lyons as a financial advisor and branch manager. In 2005, he joined Raymond James and Associates Inc., serving as a personal financial advisor to individuals and business owners. He retired in 2013.

David served on several directorships including First State Bank of Decatur, First Community Financial in Decatur, and Lutheran Homes in Fort Wayne, in addition to holding several positions outside the local vicinity including Akron State Bank and Harbor Country Banking.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Caston of Decatur; a son, Christopher (Tina) Caston of Decatur; a daughter, Marnie (Dominic) Lemma of Independence, Ky.; five sisters, Claudia Schnepf of Fort Wayne, Marian Elliott of Carmel, Sheila (John) August of Decatur, Deborah (Greg) Cook of Decatur, and Karen (Kirk) Shallcross of Wheaton, Ill.; and eight grandchildren, Dominic Lemma, Isaac Caston, Evah-Marie Lemma, Landon Caston, Margaret Lemma, Sabrina Lemma, Gianna Lemma, and Zoe Lemma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Herman; and a brother, Calvin Caston.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bingen.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in the St. John Bingen’s Fellowship Hall.

Preferred memorials are to the General Fund of the St. John Lutheran Church, Bingen.

Arrangements by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.