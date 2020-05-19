Clella E. “Dutch” Platt Brown, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Ossian, to Lawrence H. Platt and Forrest M. Woods Platt.

Clella was a member of the Leo United Methodist Church for more than 65 years. She was a past president of United Methodist Women, a Matron of Eastern Star 278 for more than 75 years, a member of the Scottish Rite Auxiliary, and a Guardian of Job’s Daughters.

Clella is survived by her sons, Larry (Deb) Brown and Gary (Kim) Brown, both of Fort Wayne; her daughter, Terri (John) Shaver, of Fort Wayne; and six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leon Brown Jr.; a stepsister, Evangeline Allison; a sister, Alberta Swaim; and her parents.

Public calling, with social distancing, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at the D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home at 1320 E. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be in the Leo Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leo United Methodist Church or to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com