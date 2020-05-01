On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Charolet A. Graber Mankey, caring wife and loving mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 73 at Van Wert County Hospital.

Charolet was born Aug. 7, 1946, to Glenn Graber and Dortha Hostetler Graber in Auburn, Ind., where she was raised on Christian values. She married Dale Mankey Jr. June 23, 1979. Charolet is survived by Dale and their children.

Charolet was known for her work as a kind and compassionate licensed practical nurse, finishing her career in retirement from Christian Care Retirement Community in 2013.

She is survived by her children, Jessica Mankey (spouse, Lisa Young), Jason Mankey, Annette (David) Newman, Rebekah Mankey (partner, Jeffrey Martin), Nathan (Elisha) Mankey, Joseph (Sachet) Mankey, and Patricia Mankey;her grandchildren, Gage, Aria Mankey, Kyla, Addison, Charolet, David Jr. Newman, Delilah McAndrews, Logan, Samuel Mankey and Adrienne Smallman.

A public visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be limiting people entering the building, so please be patient.

A family private funeral service will be held also at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Dan York.

Burial will take place in the St. Luke Cemetery in Decatur.

Memorials may be given to Grace Fellowship Church.

