Brian Ellenberger

Brian L. Ellenberger, 58, of Geneva, a former resident of Bluffton, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Brian was born April 30, 1962, to Jerome H. and Shirley E. Day Ellenberger in Adams County. He was a 1980 graduate of South Adams High School and was self-employed.

He was the jokester in his family, who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Many people in his family called him the “Ellenberger family comedian.” In his free time, he enjoyed connecting with friends on Facebook.

Loving survivors include his parents, Jerome H. & Shirley E. (Day) Ellenberger, of Geneva; his sisters, Ronda S. (David) Todd of Ossian and Lynette D. (Brad) Johnson of Greenfield; his nieces and nephews, Joshua Todd of Ossian, Andy Todd of Ossian, Jessica Todd of Albion, Kristina Todd of Ossian, Taylor Herman of Uniondale, Megan Bluhm of Monroe, Christopher Herman of Woodburn, and Kegan Sanders of Greenfield; and his great -nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. A service to celebrate Brian’s life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, with additional viewing one hour before the service. Pastor Rick Schwartz will officiate, and burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery in Geneva.

