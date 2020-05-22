Bonnie L. Miller, 76 of Poneto, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in West Virginia to Virgil and Gladys (Heisler) McDiffett and graduated from high school in Huntertown. On May 6, 1968 in Fort Wayne, Bonnie and Kenneth D. Miller were married and have shared the last 52 years together. Since 1982, they wintered in Leigh Acres, Florida. Bonnie work for many years at the Bluffton Wal-Mart during the summer and at the Wal-Mart in Florida during the winters. Bonnie’s favorite pastime was watching hummingbirds at the many feeders she kept filled.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth of Poneto along with children: Kendra (Jim) Pfleidner of Avilla, Kelly D. Miller of Warsaw, Rachelle (Jamie) Crews of Alabama, Dennis Miller of Bluffton and Kemberley (David) Bower of Poneto. She was a loving grandma to 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and is also survived by three sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a son Kent D. Miller, one sister and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Parkview Heart Institute and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety we ask that you practice social distancing while at our facility. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.