Bettie Goodson

Bettie Jeane Goodson was born on Dec. 10, 1935, in Memphis, Tenn.

Ms. Goodson passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at NHC in Dickson, Tenn., with family at her bedside.

The ninth child of Ada Viola Smith and Arthur McKinley Goodson, she attended Portland High School and continued her education by obtaining an associate degree in accounting from Indiana Business College and later a bachelor of science degree from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She was a member of Delta Episilon Sigma and member and past president of Lambda Tau, two honor societies, during her university years. She took post-graduate work at the University of Florida, Manatee Community College and was accepted by The College of Charleston.

Ms. Goodson was a certified medical technologist who worked at the Wells Community Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Indiana prior to moving to Florida.

Ms. Goodson retired in 1999 from the criminal division of Charlotte County Circuit Court. After spending a year working on a grant for the Department of Environmental Protection studying the condition of Charlotte Harbor, she again retired and moved to Charleston, S.C.

During her 20 years while living in Florida, she was the house manager of the Charlotte Memorial Auditorium and spent a good bit of time doing volunteer work with little theatre and other organizations. While in Charlestone, Ms. Goodson remained active with the Board of Elections and various scientific studies done by MUSC with respect to training young medical students.

She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, the National Trust for Historical Preservation, a Master Gardener and traveled extensively. She visited 47 of the 50 states and planned to visit all.

She is survived by one son, two daughters and one brother. Numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews remain. Two sons and one grandson pre-deceased her.

Services will be private with burial in the Great Smokey Mountains.