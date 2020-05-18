Austin Dale Harrison, 24, of Fort Wayne and with family in Wells County, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was born in Fort Wayne Sept. 21, 1995, to Lori J. Bunn)Harrison and Jeff Harrison; his father survives in Columbia City and his mother survives in Fort Wayne.

Additional survivors include a son, Ayden Harrison of Fort Wayne; a sister, Brittany Harrison of Fort Wayne; grandparents, Cheryl Bunn (Dick Witte) of Ossian and Dorothy Harrison Foltz of Fort Wayne; and a great-grandmother, Gelene Brickley of Bluffton.

Austin was preceded in death by a grandfather, Charlie “Jack” Harrison; and a great-grandfather, Dean Brickley.

A public visitation and memorial service will be held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton with burial following at Fairview Cemetery at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

