Home Lifestyle Amish Cook: The whole family gets involved in granola making Amish Cook: The whole family gets involved in granola making May 14, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Children … and history Lifestyle Insights: Reduce stress Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Sprinkle life with some smiles