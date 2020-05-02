Allen L. Ellison, 74, of Montpelier, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born July 27, 1945, in Montpelier. He married Jo LaFollette Ellison Nov. 25, 1967, in Bluffton; she survives in Montpelier.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Kristy Jo (Steven) Townsend of Hartford City; sons, Tracy A. (Meg) Ellison of Montpelier and Jeremy L. (Michele) Ellison of Bryant; a brother, Larry Dee (Connie) Ellison of Montpelier; a sister, Carolyn Ann (Terry) Abney, of Montpelier; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester F. Ellison and Pauline (Nestleroad) Ellison; and siblings, Barbara Elaine Dulworth, Marjorie S. Stanton and Max Ellison.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Interment will be in the Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed at all times.

