Walter W. Bertsch, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Walter was born in Adams County Dec. 12, 1927, to Samuel and Rosa Minger Bertsch. He married Lillian Fiechter in Adams County on March 4, 1956; she preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2011.

Walter served in the United States Army, post-WWII, from 1954 until 1956, and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He had a successful career as the owner and operator of Bertsch Trucking. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include two sons, Lonnie (Pat) Bertsch of Decatur and Tom (Brenda) Bertsch of Bluffton; two daughters, Jodi (Jeff) Towle of Ossian and Jeanne (Wayne) Steffen of Decatur; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and a stepbrother, Richard (Elaine) Reimschisel of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Walter was preceded in death by eight brothers, Jay, Herman, Melvin, Laurin, Oscar, Harve, Leonard, and (infant) Robert Bertsch; two sisters, Gladys Lantz and Beulah Schwartz; a daughter-in-law, Becky (Lonnie) Bertsch; a stepmother, Nellie Bertsch; and a half-sister, Agnes Schaefer.

Due to the restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, private family visitation will be held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. The funeral service will be available for listening online at the ACCentral app or at www.blufftoncountry.com on Thursday, April 16, , at 11:30 a.m., with Ron Kipfer and Ryan Bertsch officiating. Burial will take place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Redemption Legacy Fund for Loving Shepherd Ministries.

