During this pandemic, filled with quarantines, social distancing, self-isolation and other efforts aimed at testing our mental fortitude while also keeping us safe from coronavirus, I find myself keeping myself entertained with mental flights of fancy. I may not be able to go anywhere in real life, but inside my mind, I am dreaming big.

For example, I have convinced myself that I am definitely not eating more than I usually do.

No, seriously. I am going to great lengths to make certain I am not over-eating. The last thing I did before locking myself in the house is throw my bathroom scale in the garbage, so I know my weight hasn’t changed. It only changes when I step on a scale, so officially, it’s still what it was pre-social distancing.

Is that so wrong of me?

I also like to tell myself that my hair is not too long, that I don’t look as pale as Brad Pitt in “Interview with the Vampire,” and that handling both sides of a conversation is just one example of effective multi-tasking.

I’ve decided to grow a beard. I’m not as interested in making a good impression at Lumberjack School as I am in marking the passage of time. The longer my beard grows, the longer I know I’ve been trapped indoors.

I mean: Remained safe from coronavirus infection.

My beard is not quite down to my knees yet so at least I know it’s been less than a decade.

I have no doubt the virus is real, people have died and will continue to die from Covid-19, and the risk to my own life is very real.

But I am still bored out of my mind.

I’m trying really hard to not feel bored, but I really feel as if the dogs are working against me. They look at me with eyes that say “Hey, it’s been a month; Why haven’t you learned a new language yet?” Then we get into a huge argument about how they know I have a hard time learning new things when I am under mental duress, but that’s no reason to simply give up. And then I end up crying in the shower until I run out of hot water. Again.

Surely the end is near, right? And by “end,” I don’t mean the end of my sanity. Although it sometimes feels like it.

I am happy to hear reports that the skies, waters and land have become brighter and more clear of pollution since humanity sequestered itself. I can’t wait to get out there and start polluting like a productive citizen again.

When we finally all feel safe enough to go outside; when medical researchers, doctors, nurses and people with scientific knowledge tell us it is safe to go outside, I am going to make a bee-line for the border.

The only question I have now is: Northern or Southern border?

I’ll let you know.

Jerry.battiste@yahoo.com • Tweet Me: @jerrybattiste