Home State & National News State’s virus deaths top 660 State’s virus deaths top 660 April 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Iran-U.S. tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch State & National News Meat plant closing after 146 workers contract coronavirus State & National News Indiana will not list COVID-19 death totals in nursing homes