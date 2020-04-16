MKM architecture + design

Project No. 19067

Wells County Public Library

Bluffton, Indiana

SECTION 001113 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

A. Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders may submit bids for project as described in this Document. Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders.

B. Project Identification: Wells County Public Library – Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment.

1. Project Location: 200 West Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714.

C. Owner: Wells County Public Library.

D. Architect: MKM architecture + design, 119 W. Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 (phone: 260-422-0783).

E. Project Description: Project consists of supplying furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the pending renovation of the existing library. Work is indicated in the Contract Documents.

F. Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the following Work:

1. General Contract (single prime agreement).

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

A. Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner, and delivered as follows:

1. Bid Date: May 21, 2020

2. Bid Time: 2:00 PM, local time.

Location: Due to the State’s COVID-19 response and the governmental stay-at-home executive order, physical bids will be delivered to the library’s exterior book drop box. Scanned copies of the bid can be sent to the architect before the bid date, but a physical bid must still be submitted.

B. Bid Opening: The bids will be publicly read over a virtual meeting. The join/dial-in information will be publicized on the library’s website and available for anyone interested.

1.3 BID SECURITY

A. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. Bid security shall be a certified check or bid bond and shall be the bidder’s guarantee that said bidder will, if the contract is awarded to said bidder, execute within ten (10) days of acceptance of his bid, a Contract for the work bid upon. All bid bonds shall be made payable to the Owner and be executed by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Indiana. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

1.4 PREBID MEETING

A. There will be no prebid meeting for this bid. Bidders are encouraged to visit the site during the Library’s regular hours of operation.

1.5 DOCUMENTS

A. Complete digital Project Bidding Documents will be accessible after April 30, 2020 and are available at http://easternengineering.com and or by contacting Eastern Engineering Supply, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 at 260-426-3119. Once registered, bidders will be able to review documents online and order printed copies of plans and specifications. Printed documents can be picked up from Eastern Engineering Supply or they can be shipped directly. Bidders are required to pay all printing, shipping, handling, and online fees. Bidders who submit a Bid must be a plan holder of record at the issuing office. Bids from Bidders who are not on the Plan Holders List may be returned as not being responsive. Questions about the online access or the availability of printed documents can be directed to Eastern Engineering at 260-426-3119.

1.6 TIME OF COMPLETION

A. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time. It is the intention of the Owner that FFE installation to be scheduled to accommodate the interior renovation schedule to finished in September 2020.

1.7 BIDDER’S QUALIFICATIONS

A. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work.

B. The successful bidders will be required to furnish Performance and Payment Bonds for one hundred percent (100 percent) of their contract amount prior to execution of contracts. Bonds shall be in full force and effect for a period of at least 12 months after the date of final completion and acceptance of the longest guarantee provided under the contractor’s contract. Should the contractor’s bonding company default; the contractor will be responsible for securing a new bond within fourteen (14) calendar days.

