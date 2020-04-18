Ronald P. Merchant, 91 of Markle, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ron was born May 27, 1928, in Fort Wayne, to Edwin L. Merchant and Helen Weaver Merchant.

He graduated from East Union High School in 1946. Right out of high school, Ron worked at the Zanesville Locker Plant and helped build the facility from the ground up.

On December 29, 1950, at the EUB Church in Zanesville, Ron amd Beverly A. McClenny were married. Two weeks later, Ron was drafted into the United States Army, and the newly married couple moved to Germany where Ron served for two years. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.

They couple moved back home with a newborn son and set up their home in Markle. Ron returned to working as a meat cutter for the Kroger Company at area store locations for 25 years.

Ron and Bev also owned and operated the Slumber Inn Motel in Markle for 20 years.

Ron could often be seen working in his garden or in his woodshop. He was very detailed in his woodworking projects and made many beautiful projects for his family. Ron built two houses and even built his own airplane in his shop and flew it at a local airstrip. This was probably his favorite place to be, flying in a plane that he built with his own hands!

Ron and Bev happily enjoyed 68 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Dec. 20, 2018. He was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton for more than 30 years.

Survivors include their two children, David P. (Marquita) Merchant of Markle and Sharon A. (David) Scheiber of Churubusco. He was a loving Grandpa to five grandchildren, Benjamin (Amber) Merchant, Sarah (Paul) Ziegler, Randy (Konny) Merchant, Justin (Priscila) Scheiber, and Theresa (Justin) Brown. He had nine great-grandchildren, Avery, Atticus and Atlas Merchant, Chloe Ziegler, Paige and Mason Merchant, and Eden, Naomi and Corah Brown. He is also survived by a sister, Shirley (Kirby) Mossburg of Markle.

Private family services will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will follow at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. Memorials may be made in Ron’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.