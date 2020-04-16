In accordance with IC 3-11-14.5-1; IC 3-11-14.5-5 and IC 3-11-13-22; IC 3-11-13-23(b) A Public Test will be held at the Wells County Clerk’s Office located at 102 W. Market St. Suite 201, Bluffton, IN 46714 on May 1st, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. This will be a test of the Electronic Voting System and the Automatic Tabulating Machine to ascertain that the machines and the components of the voting system will correctly count and tabulate the votes cast for all candidates and/or public questions for the 2020 Primary Election.

Beth Davis

Wells County Clerk

oj, nb 4/16

hspaxlp