Home State & National News Possible options for COVID-19 testing coming Possible options for COVID-19 testing coming April 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana health officials say 11 more deaths from COVID-19 State & National News Disinfectant light maker adjusts to surge in demand State & National News Grocery employees working in fear