Phyllis Ann Shady, 79, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Phyllis was born on April 24, 1940, in Bluffton to Harold and Anna Louise Larrimer Farling. She was a 1958 graduate of Bluffton High School. A homemaker, Phyllis worked as a childcare provider and worked alongside her husband Clyde in the super-market. She also worked for Home Health Care for various companies.

Plyllis was a member of Tri Kappa, where she belonged as an active and associate membership chapter. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Phyllis and Clyde L. Shady were married on June 29, 1958, at the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Clyde of Bluffton, and her children, Kent (Deb) Shady of Bluffton, Kendra Shady of Jeffersonville, and Kurt (Jennifer) Shady of Milford, Ma. Phyllis is also survived by four grandchildren, Glen (Jessica) Shady, Craig (Shelby) Shady, Isabella Shady and Jasper Shady; five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Shady, Hannah Shady, Claire Shady, Maddie Shady and Crosley Shady; and a brother, Larry (Karolyna) Farling of Bluffton.

Private family services will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with her grandsons, Craig Shady and Glen Shady and Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Bluffton or French Christian Mission.

A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories or words of encouragement with the Shady family at www.thomarich.com