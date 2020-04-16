More complete resources and guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV and coronavirus.in.gov

Information compiled through information provided by the Wells County Health Department and the CDC

• What is the difference between COVID-19 and coronavirus? The coronavirus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”).

• People were sick earlier in the winter. Did they have COVID-19? There is speculation that the virus was present in late 2019, but we will probably never know for sure. The testing they are doing now for antibodies of known positive patients will provide valuable information going forward.

If so, can they get again? That remains to be seen, but like many other viruses, you may become infected again, but much milder case because those antibodies provides better immunity.

• What advice do you have for pregnant women? It is not known at this time if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public, nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Typically pregnancy can lower the a women’s immune system and put them at a higher risk for contracting viruses such as influenza, respiratory infections and yes COVID-19. Protecting themselves is the best defense.

Is it safe to go to the doctor’s office? Pregnant women should call their Dr. if they are experiencing symptoms and check with the office before going to appointments. Many doctor offices have eliminated well visits to support social distancing.

• What information would you share about wearing masks? Mask are in high demand right now so many are making their own. Information is available on making your own mask and does not require any sewing. If this is considered make sure you cannot see daylight through the mask, but use materials that still allow you to breathe and a plus would be if the material is able to stop liquid, it must cover the nose and mouth to be affective.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

• Is it safe to wear gloves while at work that fit the hands snugly? COVID-19 lives on surfaces and so even if an individual is wearing gloves they must be diligent about not touching their face and washing their hands before putting on and after removing. They should not be used again and should be placed in the trash.

• What are some methods of prevention? Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• What do people do if they have symptoms of the virus? If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and have a recent history of travel to China or contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19, please call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 [317-233-1325 after hours] or e-mail epiresource@isdh.in.gov

Testing is limited to people who meet the risk criteria and are approved by the Indiana State Epidemiologist for testing. If you meet the criteria protocol for testing, you will then be directed where to access testing. See People At Risk for Illness by the CDC to understand which people are at a higher risk of the illness.

• Why are people being recommended to social distance and shelter in place? COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period. Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. COVID-19 can live for hours or days on a surface, depending on factors such as sun light and humidity. Social distancing helps limit contact with infected people and contaminated surfaces.

Although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community. More from the CDC on this topic here.

