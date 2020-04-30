Taxpayers of the Markle Redevelopment District (“District”), and all other persons affected hereby, are notified that the Markle Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”) adopted a declaratory resolution on November 10, 2003 (“Declaratory Resolution”), establishing the Markle Industrial Park Economic Development Area (“Original Area”) and the Markle Allocation Area located in the Original Area, and the Declaratory Resolution was confirmed by a confirmatory resolution adopted on December 8, 2003 (collectively, with the Declaratory Resolution, “Area Resolution”). On April 23, 2019, the Commission adopted its first Amending Declaratory Resolution amending the Area Resolution (the “2019 Expanded Area”) and creating a new allocation area for purposes of capturing the real property incremental assessed value (the Original Area, as amended, the “Area”). On December 10, 2019, the Commission adopted a resolution amending its first Amended Area Resolution (the “Amending Declaratory Resolution”) to: (i) add the parcels set forth in Exhibit A to the 2019 Expanded Area, including parcels assigned by Huntington County to the Commission and (ii) create a new allocation area for purposes of capturing the real property incremental assessed value. The Amending Declaratory Resolution and supporting data, including maps and plats describing the Area, as expanded, have been prepared and can be inspected at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Notice is further given that the Commission on May 13, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, in the Markle Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, will receive and hear remonstrances from persons interested in or affected by the proceedings pertaining to the Amending Declaratory Resolution and the Area, as expanded, and determine the public utility and benefit of such actions. At the time fixed for hearing or at any time prior thereto any person interested in the proceedings may file a written remonstrance with the Secretary of the Commission in the Department of Redevelopment. At such hearing, which may be adjourned from time to time, the Commission will hear all persons interested in the proceedings and all remonstrances that have been filed. After considering this evidence, the Commission will take final action by either confirming, modifying and confirming, or rescinding the Amending Declaratory Resolution.

IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY MESSAGE REGARDING PARTICIPATION AT PUBLIC HEARING: AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF INDIANA MAY, AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE, ISSUE OR EXTEND EXISTING DIRECTIONS AND ORDERS THAT PROHIBIT THE PUBLIC FROM PHYSICALLY ATTENDING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF THE COMMISSION TO WHICH THIS NOTICE APPLIES. IN ANTICIPATION OF SUCH PROHIBITION, INTERESTED PERSONS ARE INVITED TO EXPRESS THEIR VIEWS CONCERNING THE AMENDING DECLARATORY RESOLUTION IN ONE OF TWO WAYS AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO ATTENDING THE PUBLIC HEARING IN PERSON: (1) BY PARTICIPATING IN THE PUBLIC HEARING THROUGH A REMOTE CONFERENCING SERVICE BY DIALING INTO A TELECONFERENCE LINE THAT WILL BE AVAILABLE ON OR BEFORE THE TIME OF THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA WEBSITE AT WWW.MARKLEINDIANA.COM, OR (2) BY SUBMITTING COMMENTS IN WRITING TO MARKLE REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, C/O CLERK-TREASURER, P.O. BOX 367, 197 E. MORSE STREET, MARKLE, INDIANA 46770, OR BY EMAIL TO CLERK@MARKLEINDIANA.COM UNTIL 4:30 P.M. EST, MAY 12, 2020.

Dated this 27th day of April 2020.

