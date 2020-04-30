The Wells County Board of Commissioners will be accepting bids for a 1989 AM General Humvee-H1.

All bids must be submitted on the “Wells County Vehicle Bid Form” which is available in the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714, or by visiting the Auditor page of the Wells County website at www.wellscounty.org.

Sealed bids should be submitted to the Wells County Auditor, 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714. Bids should be marked “1989 AM GENERAL HUMVEE-H1 BID” on the outside of the envelope.

ALL VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN “AS IS”, “WITH ALL FAULTS” CONDITION. THE WELLS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Vehicles may be seen by contacting the Wells County Sheriff’s Office at 260-824-3426. Bidder acknowledges and agrees Bidder has had the opportunity to carefully inspect the motor vehicle and buys the same in its present condition with no expectation that the Wells County Board of Commissioners will provide any additional equipment, parts, labor, or services.

Bids will initially be opened and read aloud on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM in the meeting room at the Wells County Annex Building at 223 W Washington St., Bluffton, IN 46714. Following the initial bid opening, additional bids may be submitted for the next commissioners meeting; however, all bids submitted after the initial bid opening must be at least Fifty Dollars ($50.00) higher than the highest previously submitted bid. Bids submitted that are less than the required amount will not be considered.

At each Commissioner’s meeting, bids received before 8:30 AM on the day of the meeting will be opened and read aloud. The process will continue from each meeting until no further bids are received for the vehicle. At such time, the vehicle will be sold to the highest bidder. The Wells County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any bid and to remove items from the sale at any time without notice.

Payment in full must be made within 24 hours of the sale by cash or certified check made payable to Wells County Treasurer and delivered to the Wells County Auditor.

All markings referring to “Wells County” must be removed within 30 days of the sale.

