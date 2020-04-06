STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2003-MI-000005

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE: )

DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE, whose mailing address is 3933 E 200 S, Bluffton, IN 46714, in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives noitce that DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be changed to DEMEKE GEREMEW DESSIE.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on APRIL 14, 2020, at 9:00 A.M.

Demeke Dessie

Petitioner

March 16, 2020

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 4/6, 4/8, 4/11

hspaxlp