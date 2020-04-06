STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2003-MI-000005
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE: )
DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE, whose mailing address is 3933 E 200 S, Bluffton, IN 46714, in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives noitce that DEMEKE KAPSNER DESSIE has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be changed to DEMEKE GEREMEW DESSIE.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on APRIL 14, 2020, at 9:00 A.M.
Demeke Dessie
Petitioner
March 16, 2020
Kenton W. Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
nb 4/6, 4/8, 4/11
hspaxlp