Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Theodore Mitchell, 6766 N 200 W, Uniondale, IN 46791 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front yard setback from 60’ to 45’ for a porch

Common Location: The subject property is located at 6766 N 200 W, Uniondale, Indiana 46791

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 4.4 acres in the NE quarter of Section 34 Township 28N Range 11E in Union Township.

Dated this 9th day of April, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

