Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 28th day of April, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Gary and Carol Mounsey, 48 N 500 W, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front yard setback from 60’ to 55’ for a porch expansion.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 48 N 500 W, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5 in the SE quarter of Section 31 Township 27N Range 11E in Rock Creek Township.

Dated this 9th day of April, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 4/16

hspaxlp