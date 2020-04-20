The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is accepting public comments on the Voluntary Remediation Work Plan for the OK Modern Cleaners site, located at 404 South Main Street in Bluffton, Indiana.

IDEM is seeking public comments on the Remediation Work Plan submitted by Sandra L. Arnold and Steven H. Arnold, Site #6180201; ACS #VW05L as part of their fulfillment of a voluntary cleanup.

The Remediation Work Plan and all site documents are available on the internet at:

Indiana Department of Environmental Management

Virtual File Cabinet. Type the following address into your browser:

HYPERLINK “http://vfc.idem.in.gov/” http://vfc.idem.in.gov/ Then, under “Alternate Field” select “Document ID” and next to it for “ID #” enter the document numbers 82724484, 82802428, and 82803964

Click the “I’m not a robot” box

Click the “Search” button

Or a copy of the Remediation Work Plan is available for review between April 20th, 2020 and May 19th, 2020 at:

Wells County Public Library

200 West Washington Street

Bluffton, IN

IDEM will accept written comments until May 19th, 2020.

Mail your comments to:

Emily Kauffman, Project Manager

IDEM Voluntary Remediation Program

100 North Senate Avenue, N1101

Indianapolis, IN 46204-2251

or by email ekauffma@idem.in.gov

For further information or for assistance accessing the Remediation Work Plan, contact Emily Kauffman at (317) 232-5691, or (800) 451-6027.

