Mark Krinn

Mark P. Krinn, 59 of Markle passed away on Sunday evening, April 26, 2020, at his residence.

Mark was born on Sept. 10, 1960, in Bluffton to Dale D. & Sally A. (Michael) Krinn. He graduated from Norwell High School with the class of 1978.

Mark worked his entire life alongside his parents and brothers on the family farm. Anyone that knew Mark knew he was an avid I.U. basketball fan, and was always ready to go fishing or hunting mushrooms! He was a very giving person and gave his time and support to the Norwell Dollars for Scholars program, along with many other charities.

Survivors include his siblings; Michael N. (Jennifer) Krinn of Bluffton, Linda K. (Gary) Ervin of Sarasota, Fla. and Matthew D. (Shelley) Krinn of Uniondale.

He was known as “Uncle Mark” to his nieces/nephews; Troy Krinn, Amanda (Ted Cook) Krinn, Nick (Caroline Buroker) Krinn, David Ervin, Keane Krinn and RieAnn Krinn, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Wm. “Kane” Krinn in 2008.

Friends are encouraged to share your support to Mark’s family during a drive-thru-style visitation that will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The funeral home staff will assist you when you arrive so you can greet the family from the safety of your car. Guests must remain in your vehicles while at the funeral home.

A Private Family Service will take place after visitation on Saturday, with Gary Ervin officiating. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

Memorials may be made in Mark’s memory to Cystic Fibrosis Association, Uniondale Fire Department or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and should be sent to the funeral home.

Mark’s arrangement have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com