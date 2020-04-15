Anna Foreman

Anna Marie Foreman, 76, of Bluffton, passed away on Saturday evening, April 11, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Affectionately known to everyone as Marie, she was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Bloomington, Ind., to Norman R. and Frances L. Walker Deckard and graduated in 1961 from Ossian High School.

Marie’s first priority was her role as being a homemaker, loving mom and wife. She also ran her own day care and retired from Manville in Bluffton. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton and helped children serving as a loving foster parent.

On June 23, 1962, in Ossian, Marie and Donald D. Forman were married. They shared 38 years together and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2000.

Survivors include her children, Jodi (Richard “Ted”) Oakes of Ossian, Mark (Jill Alberding) Foreman of Minneapolis, Minn., and Lisa Foreman of Fort Wayne; and was a loving grandma to four grandchildren, Haley Lobsiger Johnson, Caleb Foreman, Maxwell Foreman and Josie Foreman; and to a great-granddaughter, Asher Johnson.

Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews; her siblings, Norma Deckard of Cooper City, Fla., John (Crystal) Deckard of Rockwell, Texas, Michael (Debbie) Deckard of Charlette, N.C., Gary (Kathy) Deckard of Bluffton, Donna Hanson of Fosston, Minn., and Bonnie (Leland) Nichols of Billings, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Cornie Deckard Lampkin; and two brothers, David and Daniel Deckard.

A service to celebrate Marie’s life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in her memory to American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and send words of encouragement to the family at www.thomarich.com