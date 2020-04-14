Margaret A. “Peg” Wilson, 86, of Montpelier, passed away at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born Monday, March 26, 1934, in St. Joseph, Mich., to Harris Kennell and Dorothy Bash Kennell. She married David D. Wilson Saturday, Feb. 2, 1957, in Notre Dame, Ind.; her husband preceded her in death Jan. 7, 2011.

Peg graduated high school in Benton Harbor, Mich. She then went to the Holy Cross School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. She had worked at the Caylor-Nickel Medical Center in Bluffton and the Blackford County Hospital in Hartford City. Peg was always kind to her patients and was well thought of in the Montpelier community.

She was an avid Notre Dame fan and was a season ticket holder for the Indianapolis Colts. She was a member of Tri Kappa and the Tuesday Girls. Peg enjoyed traveling, cruises, playing bridge, watching movies, and reading.

She and her husband David wintered in Sarasota, Fla., where she volunteered at the Tidewell Hospice.

The family would like to say a special “thank you” to the staff at Heritage Pointe for the wonderful care they gave their mother.

She will be sadly missed by four daughters, Diane (Mike) Reardon of Carmel, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Ed) Sipes of Marion, Mary Wilson of Montpelier, and Janet (Steve) Rogers of Hartford City; a son, David D. (Kim) Wilson Jr. of Marion; nine grandchildren, Troy (Emily) Sipes of Carmel, Christopher (Beckah) Sipes of Marion, James (Beth) Reardon of Carmel, Akeem Wilson of Marion, Brandon (Sarah) Conner of Hartford City, Jared Conner of Hartford City, David D. Wilson III of Marion, Anne Wilson of Marion, and Zachery Reardon of Carmel; six great-grandchildren, Adeline Mary Reardon, Oliver David Sipes, Mia Caroline Sipes, Beau Kyle Reardon, Leo Patrick Sipes, and Tessa Marie Sipes; and a brother, Robert (Linda) Kennell of Grand Rapids, Mich.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph E. Wilson, and a brother, Phillip Kennell.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family calling and services will be held at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Father William Summerlin will be officiating at a graveside service at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City IN 47348.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

