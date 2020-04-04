Lucretia Marlene “Missy” Burgess, 77, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation.

She had lived in Bluffton since 1988 and retired from Franklin Electric in 2006.

She was born in Augusta, Ga., on Feb. 1, 1943, daughter of the late Harold and Grayce Burgess.

Surviving are two brothers, Harold (Billie) Burgess of Fort Wayne and Ed (Marilyn) Burgess of Albion; two sisters, Ruth Basinski and Sue Garrett, both of Fort Wayne; many nieces and nephews; and a ton of great friends.

Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Edie McMahen and Reba Richhard; and two nephews, Michael Burgess and Eric Knapp.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne on Monday April 6, 2020.

Memorials in Missy’s name may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the American Cancer Society.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Burgess family.