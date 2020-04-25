STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT 1

SS:

CAUSE NO.

90D01-1303-SC-000110

LL RECEIVABLES CO. )

Plaintiff )

vs. )

CHRISTINA L. HART )

Defendant )

This summons is to Christina L. Hart, whose whereabouts is unknown, and to any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Wells Circuit/Superior Court, WELLS County, Indiana, in an action entitled LL RECEIVABLES CO. vs. CHRISTINA L. HART, Cause No. 90D01-1303-SC-000110, by LL RECEIVABLES CO.

LL RECEIVABLES CO. is represented by Howard Howe, 50 S. Meridian St., #605, Indianapolis, IN 46204, telephone no. (317) 638-1700.

This lawsuit seeks to recover from you the sum of $820.28, plus interest from March 6, 2013, at the rate of 8 percent (8%) per annum, plus costs.

An answer or other response in writing to the Complaint must be filed by either you or your attorney on or before 30 days after the third notice of suit and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief demanded by LL RECEIVABLES CO.

If you have a claim for relief against the Plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

Dated: April 3, 2020

Andrew Antrim

WELLS Superior Court 1

nb 4/25, 5/2, 5/9

hspaxlp