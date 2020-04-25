STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

CAUSE NO.:

90C01-2004-EU-000016

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE )

OF: BEULAH M. MURPHY, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of April, 2020, Terry L. Ivins and Stephen W. Murphy were appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Beulah M. Murphy, deceased, who died on April 6, 2020.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana this 16th day of April, 2020.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Wells County, Indiana

Eric D. Orr, #28713-01

Eric D. Orr, Attorney

346 US Highway 27 North

Berne, IN 46711

Telephone: (260) 589-2345

nb 4/25, 5/2

hspaxlp