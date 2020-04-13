Public Notice

The City of Bluffton, Indiana (128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 lAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the new Water Treatment Plant at 1820 Wayne Street, Bluffton, IN. Run-off from the project site will discharge to the Wabash River via Delong Ditch. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Mark Sullivan, P.E. or Steve Bender at Midwestern Engineers.

nb 4/13

