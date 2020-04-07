Karen S. Barcus, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Barcus was born March 16, 1946, in Bluffton, to Lavon L. Shane and Agnes Maddux Shane. She was a 1964 graduate of Bluffton High School.

On Jan. 8, 1966, Karen and Jack L. Barcus were married at the Mulberry Street Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death Dec. 2, 2014.

She was a 48-year member of the Mulberry Street Wesleyan Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She currently attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. Karen worked alongside her husband Jack on the family farm and raised her family in a Christian home.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Tim) Garwood of Kansas City, Kan.; a son, David (Nikki) Barcus of Poneto; six grandchildren, Melissa (Paul) Beaty of Kansas City, Kan., Laura (Zach) Russell of Kansas City, Mo., Kristen (Tyler) Brockhouse of Kansas City, Mo., and Gavin Barcus, Linden Barcus, and Gideon Barcus, all of Poneto; and three great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a brother, Don (Nancy) Shane of Bluffton.

Mrs. Barcus is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and a brother, William Thomas Shane.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Karen’s memory to the Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Barcus family at www.thomarich.com