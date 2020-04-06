Judy Ann Stephens, 69, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Home in Bluffton after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born Sept. 22, 1950, in South Bend, Ind., to Paul W. Eley and Muriel O. Eley.

Judy graduated from Centreville (Mich.) High School in 1970. Judy was a hard worker, and held many jobs throughout her life, never failing to provide for her family. Her most enjoyable labors were spent caring for others, whether in paid positions, volunteering, or simply spending time with friends and family, which often included her kids and grandchildren. Judy gave her life to Jesus at an early age, and walked faithfully with Him all the years of her life. Judy was a tremendous blessing to all who knew her, and brightened the days of all who came in contact with her. She will be deeply missed for her warm smile, jovial laugh, incredible culinary skills, playful attitude towards life, and her caring and thoughtful demeanor.

Judy married the love of her life, her husband Thomas Stephens, on Nov. 16, 1997, In Wabash, Ind. He survives. She is also survived by her four children, son Chad Cochran of New York, daughter Elizabeth (Timothy) Bork of West Chester, Ohio, son Joshua Cochran of Fort Wayne, Ind., and daughter Jennifer (Lane) Sander of Bluffton. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Alanis Fry, Auden Sander, Winston Sander, and Maverick Sander.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Christine Bye.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life service at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton at a later date, as Judy always loved it when everyone got together. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home of Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com