Jerry E. Frauhiger, 84, of Bluffton, passed away at his residence at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

He was born Oct. 5, 1935, to Adam Frauhiger and Esther Schaefer Frauhiger. Jerry married Mae M. Mowery Dec. 28, 1956, in Bluffton; she preceded him in death Sept. 11, 2013.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and from 1961 to 1962. He was a member of American Legion Post 468 of Berne, the VFW post in Geneva, and Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur.

He enjoyed playing euchre, riding his bicycle and moped around town, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, son Jeff (Dawn) Frauhiger of Bluffton and daughter Jenny (Ryan) Neuenschwander of Berne; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Oscar “Bud” (Esther) Frauhiger of Bluffton; and a sister, Mindy Steiner of Fort Wayne.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and two sisters, Ada Bushee and Evelyn Felger.

Private family services will be held at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton with Doyle Frauhiger officiating. Burial will take place at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association and Heart to Heart Hospice in Fort Wayne.

