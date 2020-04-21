Janice I. Miller, 81 of Bluffton, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Janice was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Marion, to Chester Sprowl and Helen Sheets Sprowl. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1956. Janice worked at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic and then at Murphy’s Dime Store until the store closed. Janice was an avid mystery reader. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family. She was a great cook. Her specialty was homemade noodles. You knew you were special to her when she made them for you.

Janice and Terry Miller were married in September 1977, joining their eight children together. Everyone’s friends were welcome into their home, and some continued to visit years later.

Survivors include her children, Bruce (Suzanne) Harnish of Mooresville, Ind., Glenda Wamsley of Bluffton, and Jill (Tom) Neal of Fayetteville, W.Va.; her stepchildren, Doug Miller of Berne, Curt Miller of Hickory, N.C., and Kimberly (Ron) Reynolds of Pennville; along with 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry; a daughter, Lisa Harnish Moser; a stepdaughter, Brenda Miller Phillips; and a grandson, Shane Harnish.

The family will gather at a later date to remember, share stories and celebrate Janice’s life. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Wells County Public Library and can be mailed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories or words of encouragement with Janice’s family at www.thomarich.com