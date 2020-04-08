James (Jim) D. Furnish, age 85, of Tipton, joined our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jim passed away at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville. He was born on Dec. 13, 1934 in LaFountain, to his parents, Ray and Lena (Hart) Furnish.

Jim graduated from Hartford City High School in the class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years during the Cold War. Jim married Audra (Fletcher) Furnish on July 17, 1971 and the two of them moved from Florida to Tipton to be closer to family and begin their life together. Jim worked for General Tire in Marion, and retired after 21 years of employment. Thereafter, he worked for Penny Retirement Community in Florida, retiring for good in 1999.

Jim could be described as a very fun and enjoyable person to spend time with. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. You could often find him watching Nascar or working a Sudoku puzzle. He was also an avid Pacer fan and never missed a game. However, Jim’s absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with his precious family, whom he loved so much. He also enjoyed spending time with his church family. Jim was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church, and a faithful follower of Christ. For Jim, his faith was reflected every day in the way he lived his life. He has left a legacy for his children and grandchildren to always be proud of. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Jim’s legacy of love are his wife, Audra (Fletcher) Furnish; children, Traci (Rick) Waggoner of Bluffton, Beth (Dave) Roach of Tipton, Cindy (Mike) Robinson of Madison, and Eddie Ballenger of Tipton, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Jim was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Ray and Lena (Hart) Furnish, daughter, Tonia Furnish; grandson, Richie Grupy; brother, Oliver Furnish and sister, Bessie Crowe.

A service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at a later date.

