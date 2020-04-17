Glenda C. Blount, 93, of rural Hartford City, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

She was born Saturday, March 5, 1927, in Darlington County, S.C., to Walter Culpeper and Tedie Gainey Culpeper. On Saturday, Jan. 20, 1951, Glenda married Lester G. Blount in Washington, D.C.

Glenda was a 1944 high school graduate and received an advanced degree in business.

She began her working career with Bell Telephone in Washington D.C., and in 1952, she transferred to Indiana Bell in Indianapolis until 1953. She then went to Indiana Bell in Hartford City where she remained until transferring to the Muncie office prior to retiring in 1990.

Glenda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Montpelier. She taught Sunday school and summer Bible school for many years. She was also a Cub Scout leader and was a member of a Blackford County Homemakers Club. She was an avid reader who read numerous books and read the Bible cover to cover more than 13 times. She enjoyed shell collecting and walking on the beach. She called herself a “Winter Texan” because she spent her winters with her husband Lester in South Padre Island, Texas,.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Larry (Pam) Blount of Gettysburg, Pa., and Gary L. (Michelle) Blount of Bluffton; a daughter, Nancy D. Beaver of Noblesville; and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, William Culpeper, Stewart Culpeper, Charles Culpeper, Forest H. Culpeper, Walter Lee Culpeper Jr., Curtis H. Culpeper, and James M. Culpeper; and three sisters, Audrey Rothman, Hazel Byrd, and Betty Ann Wallace.

Due to the health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be private family calling only.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 6454 N. Woodlawn Road in Montpelier, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, with Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the First Baptist Church 113 E. Huntington St. , Montpelier IN 47359

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com