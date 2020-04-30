Home Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: ‘Dancing’ hair is sunny day fun Funny Things Kids Say: ‘Dancing’ hair is sunny day fun April 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Ossian Health Communities to host outdoor concert Friday for residents Lifestyle Coping with grief and loss Lifestyle Amish Cook: A peaceful morning, and a recipe for pizza spaghetti