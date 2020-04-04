Dennis Michael Wygant, 50, of Berne, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Dennis was born Sept. 24, 1969, in Bluffton, to Dennis Michael Atkinson and Cynthia Brown Naylor. He graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1988. He loved traveling and being outside with nature. He had a love for God and talked about the Bible often.

Survivors include his adopted father, Bruce Wygant of Hartford City; his mother, Cynthia (Bruce) Naylor of Decatur; his children, Jessica (Noah Snider) Wygant, Andrea (Cody Smith) Wygant, and Noah Wygant, all of Berne; and two grandchildren, Easton Lipka and Hudson Wygant. Dennis is also survived by a brother Brian (companion Deb Venderley) of Bluffton and two sisters, Julie Wygant of Bluffton and Favor (Bruce Prater) Atkinson-Prater of Geneva; a stepsister, Bethany White of Lapel; and his grandmother, Deloris Brown of Pennville.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joan Douglas, Charlie Brown, and Bernard and Waneta Wygant, and two great-grandparents, Ted and Glenna Feltt.

There will be no services at this time. A public service will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com